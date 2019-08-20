Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $105.61 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) will announce $105.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bottomline Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $105.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $105.80 million. Bottomline Technologies posted sales of $102.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will report full year sales of $449.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $444.42 million to $458.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $496.61 million, with estimates ranging from $489.58 million to $503.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bottomline Technologies.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $108.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EPAY shares. Craig Hallum raised Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 5,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $244,110.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,855.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer M. Gray sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $89,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,481 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,246,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 1,114.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 536,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 492,033 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $22,886,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 57.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,936,000 after purchasing an additional 412,855 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the second quarter valued at $16,045,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.88. The company had a trading volume of 15,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,491. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 0.96. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $39.49 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average is $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

