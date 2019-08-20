BOXX Token [Blockparty] Trading Up 12.5% Over Last Week (BOXX)

BOXX Token [Blockparty] (CURRENCY:BOXX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One BOXX Token [Blockparty] token can now be bought for about $0.0425 or 0.00001247 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network and Cryptopia. During the last week, BOXX Token [Blockparty] has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. BOXX Token [Blockparty] has a total market capitalization of $988,876.00 and $167,989.00 worth of BOXX Token [Blockparty] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00262179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.45 or 0.01306488 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00022451 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00091755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000413 BTC.

BOXX Token [Blockparty] Token Profile

BOXX Token [Blockparty]’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,241,740 tokens. BOXX Token [Blockparty]’s official Twitter account is @goblockparty. The official website for BOXX Token [Blockparty] is www.goblockparty.com. The Reddit community for BOXX Token [Blockparty] is /r/GoBlockParty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BOXX Token [Blockparty] Token Trading

BOXX Token [Blockparty] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOXX Token [Blockparty] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOXX Token [Blockparty] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOXX Token [Blockparty] using one of the exchanges listed above.

