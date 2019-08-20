Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) Trading 3% Higher

Braveheart Resources Inc (CVE:BHT)’s stock price traded up 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, 2,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 50,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 million and a P/E ratio of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 16.66, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13.

In other Braveheart Resources news, Director Aaron Matlock sold 241,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$43,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,322,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$958,080.06. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,120 and have sold 326,000 shares valued at $56,330.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile (CVE:BHT)

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for precious metals in primarily in British Colombia, Canada. The company explores for silver and gold deposits. Its principal project is the Big Strike project, including the Alpine mine property covering an area of 10,141 hectares of land package located in the West Kootenay mining district of British Columbia.

