Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Briggs & Stratton Corporation is focused on providing power to get work done and make people’s lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world’s largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton, Simplicity, Snapper, Ferris, Vanguard, Allmand, Billy Goat, Murray, Branco and Victa brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of BGG stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.59. 2,087,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,449. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $203.14 million, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.08. Briggs & Stratton has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.82). Briggs & Stratton had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $471.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Briggs & Stratton’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Briggs & Stratton will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Briggs & Stratton in the first quarter worth $3,059,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Briggs & Stratton during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,809,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Briggs & Stratton during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 9.0% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 292,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 24,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Briggs & Stratton during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

