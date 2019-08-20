Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) SVP Sells $28,811.50 in Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) SVP Wade Allen sold 725 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $28,811.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,554.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded down $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,939,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,766. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.44 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.54. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.25.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $834.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Brinker International’s payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000.

EAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Brinker International from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. OTR Global downgraded Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Brinker International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.81.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

