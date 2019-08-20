British American Tobacco Plc Ads’ (BATS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BATS. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,150 ($54.23) price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,761.33 ($49.15).

Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,036.50 ($39.68) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 1 year low of GBX 2,336.50 ($30.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,240 ($55.40). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,012.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,957.68. The firm has a market cap of $69.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 50.75 ($0.66) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

