British American Tobacco Plc Ads’ (BATS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2019

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BATS. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,150 ($54.23) price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,761.33 ($49.15).

Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,036.50 ($39.68) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 1 year low of GBX 2,336.50 ($30.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,240 ($55.40). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,012.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,957.68. The firm has a market cap of $69.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 50.75 ($0.66) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

