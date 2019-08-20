British Smaller Companies VCT2 PLC (BSC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

British Smaller Companies VCT2 PLC (LON:BSC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

British Smaller Companies VCT2 has a 12-month low of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 57.25 ($0.75). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 44.89. The stock has a market cap of $67.15 million and a P/E ratio of 12.14.

British Smaller Companies VCT2 Company Profile

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth, growth capital, acquisition funding, and development funding. It is an evergreen fund. The fund invests in a range of securities which may include ordinary and preference shares and fixed income securities, such as corporate bonds and gilts in VCT qualifying and non-qualifying securities.

