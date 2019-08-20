Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 549,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,261 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $158,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Broadcom by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $418,142,000 after purchasing an additional 96,233 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 860.0% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in Broadcom by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 42,034 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 21,379 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Charter Equity cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

In other Broadcom news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $5,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 11,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $3,321,230.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,388 shares of company stock valued at $18,198,482. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom stock traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $283.80. The stock had a trading volume of 55,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,670. The company has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.88. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $204.68 and a one year high of $323.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 32.81%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

