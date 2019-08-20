Brokerages Anticipate argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) Will Post Earnings of -$1.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) will announce earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.56). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year earnings of ($3.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.49) to ($2.91). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.52) to ($4.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover argenx.

ARGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $143.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

ARGX traded up $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $138.63. 767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,815. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $63.81 and a fifty-two week high of $150.92. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in argenx during the first quarter worth about $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in argenx during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in argenx during the second quarter worth about $156,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in argenx during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in argenx during the second quarter worth about $215,000. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

