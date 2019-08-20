Brokerages Anticipate Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $397.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) to announce $397.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $389.71 million and the highest is $406.20 million. Conn’s reported sales of $384.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Conn’s had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conn’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, COO Lee A. Wright acquired 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,170.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,308.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Saunders, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $179,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,061.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 27,647 shares of company stock valued at $480,228. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 229.5% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 218.2% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 229.5% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 229.5% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,511. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $42.65. The company has a market capitalization of $626.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 5.41.

Conn's Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

