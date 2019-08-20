Brokerages Anticipate Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to Announce $0.86 EPS

Analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will announce $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Henry Schein posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Henry Schein.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSIC. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.26. 1,264,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,429. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.14. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $72.81. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 20,712 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $1,494,785.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,997,035.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,856 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $412,525.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,985,097.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,524 shares of company stock worth $3,984,949 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 84,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 59,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth about $1,202,000.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.