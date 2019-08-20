Brokerages Anticipate SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $215.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) will report sales of $215.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $210.63 million to $218.00 million. SL Green Realty posted sales of $221.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year sales of $859.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $844.47 million to $866.64 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $853.83 million, with estimates ranging from $838.68 million to $874.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SL Green Realty.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $244.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.61 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.88%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share.

SLG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $85.00 price objective on SL Green Realty and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank cut SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

In related news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,426,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,499,000 after acquiring an additional 31,325 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,375,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,281,000 after acquiring an additional 58,138 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,652,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,128 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 942.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,586,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,729 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,202,000 after acquiring an additional 78,771 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLG stock traded down $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $77.91. 585,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,571. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.30 and a 200 day moving average of $86.60. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.37.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SL Green Realty (SLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.