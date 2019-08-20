Brokerages Expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to Post $1.76 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will report earnings per share of $1.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77. Boston Properties posted earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $7.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $733.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.14 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $142.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.96.

In other news, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $553,862.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 585 shares in the company, valued at $78,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 66.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 58.7% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 112.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 214.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXP traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.59. 492,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,506. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.20 and its 200-day moving average is $132.84. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $107.84 and a 1 year high of $140.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

