Brokerages Expect Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.17. Signet Jewelers posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Signet Jewelers.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 16.90% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIG. Bank of America lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Nomura lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $25,113,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 435.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.03. 2,289,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,385. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $71.07. The firm has a market cap of $620.55 million, a PE ratio of 3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.78%.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

