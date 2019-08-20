Brokerages Expect Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) will report ($0.62) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Solid Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($3.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.63) to ($2.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.85). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05.

Several equities analysts have commented on SLDB shares. Citigroup set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.21.

In other Solid Biosciences news, Director Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 2,822,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $13,125,001.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth $210,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth $214,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth $70,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth $255,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth $4,755,000. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.41. 545,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,718. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $54.54. The stock has a market cap of $311.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.07.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

Earnings History and Estimates for Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

