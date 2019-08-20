Brokerages Set Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) Price Target at $7.50

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

FRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 price objective on Frontline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.00 price objective on Frontline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Frontline from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Get Frontline alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontline by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,678,000 after buying an additional 105,778 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Frontline by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Frontline by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,066 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 42,640 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Frontline by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Frontline by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 740,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 419,702 shares during the period. 17.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 887,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,896. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.02. Frontline has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $9.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.