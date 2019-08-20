Brokerages Set Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) PT at $2.28

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.38.

Several research firms recently commented on HL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hecla Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Catherine J. Boggs bought 40,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $60,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,973,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,893,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.86 million, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.12.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.62 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.09%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Featured Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.