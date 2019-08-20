Brokerages Set MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH (NYSE:MEC) PT at $18.00

Shares of MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH (NYSE:MEC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

MEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

In other MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH news, VP Clifford O. Sanderson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert D. Kamphuis bought 34,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $447,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 71,934 shares of company stock worth $917,049.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.50. 243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,518. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH (NYSE:MEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $145.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

