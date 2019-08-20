Brokerages Set Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Price Target at $25.17

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STL. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 26th.

STL stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,259. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $263.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.02 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.00%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $31,579.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,448,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

