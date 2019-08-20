Brokerages Set Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) Target Price at $25.50

Shares of Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

THOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Synthorx in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Synthorx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

NASDAQ THOR traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,154. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60. Synthorx has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $23.53. The company has a market capitalization of $539.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74.

Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synthorx will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synthorx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,559,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Synthorx by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 543,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 111,165 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synthorx by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 336,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 26,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Synthorx by 9,312.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 121,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emory University bought a new position in shares of Synthorx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,439,000. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synthorx Company Profile

Synthorx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cytokine Synthorin programs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of recombinant human IL-2 that is in the development in various solid tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

