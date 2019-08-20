Brokerages Set Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) PT at $32.75

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

Several research firms have commented on HCC. BMO Capital Markets set a $40.00 price target on Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price target on Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Warrior Met Coal to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

In other news, insider Brian M. Chopin sold 1,068 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $28,974.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dale W. Boyles acquired 1,200 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $26,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter.

Warrior Met Coal stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.99. 745,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,010. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.23. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $397.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.62 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 62.99% and a net margin of 47.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.31%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

