BTU Protocol Price Reaches $0.32 on Exchanges (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. One BTU Protocol token can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00002974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. Over the last week, BTU Protocol has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $22.52 million and $3,190.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $512.17 or 0.04745536 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00045949 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000154 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000871 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU is a token. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,010,450 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest.

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

