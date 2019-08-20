Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives $215.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $231.63.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CACI shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Caci International in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caci International from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Caci International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CACI traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.60. The company had a trading volume of 212,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,443. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. Caci International has a 1 year low of $138.39 and a 1 year high of $219.95.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 5.33%. Caci International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Caci International will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caci International news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 250 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.58, for a total transaction of $50,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,667.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 2,000 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $412,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,343,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $514,479. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caci International by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caci International in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Caci International in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caci International by 1,312.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caci International in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

