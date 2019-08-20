California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Shares Down 7.2%

California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) shares were down 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.27 and last traded at $9.30, approximately 2,172,006 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,247,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRC shares. Raymond James upgraded California Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on California Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on California Resources from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. California Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 4.38.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.57). California Resources had a net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. California Resources’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that California Resources Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William E. Albrecht sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie Siegel bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,196 shares in the company, valued at $254,988.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 21,980 shares of company stock worth $237,895. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its position in California Resources by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in California Resources by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

