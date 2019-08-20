Canadian Life Companies Split (TSE:LFE) Shares Down 2.4%

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (TSE:LFE) shares fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.44, 1,800 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 28,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 million and a P/E ratio of -3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.13.

About Canadian Life Companies Split (TSE:LFE)

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life insurance sector. It primarily invests in stocks of four publicly traded life insurance companies namely Great-West Lifeco Inc, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, Manulife Financial Corporation, and Sun Life Financial Inc The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on such factors as a firm's earning history, relative price-earnings multiple, cash flow, dividend yield, market position, and growth prospects to create its portfolio.

