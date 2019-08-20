Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CATM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardtronics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of CATM stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Cardtronics has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Cardtronics’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardtronics will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dan Antilley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $97,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $334,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cardtronics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Cardtronics by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cardtronics by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cardtronics by 457.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardtronics by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

