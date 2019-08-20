Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Trading Up 5%

Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS)’s share price was up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.09 and last traded at $12.91, approximately 107,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 122,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLLS shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $20.00 price objective on Cellectis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on Cellectis in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.11. The company has a market cap of $537.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.72.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.18). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 813.06% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 million. Equities analysts predict that Cellectis SA will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 48.9% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after purchasing an additional 401,888 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 48.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,210,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,876,000 after acquiring an additional 392,841 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 18.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,103,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after acquiring an additional 169,110 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after acquiring an additional 178,865 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 66.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

