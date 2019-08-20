Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CENTA. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

CENTA stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.49. The company had a trading volume of 838,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,058. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.04. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $38.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.63.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $706.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.17 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 58,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 28,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,049,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,393,000 after purchasing an additional 31,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.