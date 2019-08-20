Centurion (CNT) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded up 24.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. Centurion has a total market cap of $10,345.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Centurion has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar. One Centurion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, ExcambrioRex and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centurion Coin Profile

Centurion (CNT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Centurion’s official website is www.centurionlab.org.

Buying and Selling Centurion

Centurion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, ExcambrioRex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

