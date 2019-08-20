Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 73.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,870 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,474,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,388,000 after buying an additional 837,801 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 67,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

CHGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Chegg in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chegg from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Chegg from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.18.

Chegg stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.58. 26,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 13.22 and a quick ratio of 13.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.44, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg Inc has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $48.22.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.44 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. Chegg’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chegg Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jenny Brandemuehl sold 50,420 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $2,096,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 252,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,442.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $5,977,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,322,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,561,746.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 980,114 shares of company stock valued at $41,439,050 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

