Chiliz Market Capitalization Tops $24.48 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $24.48 million and $1.07 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX, Bilaxy and IDEX. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00262915 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.96 or 0.01308531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00022349 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00091729 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,341,995,514 tokens. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

