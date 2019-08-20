China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.62

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.62 and traded as low as $1.07. China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 6,200 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded China Jo-Jo Drugstores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th.

Get China Jo-Jo Drugstores alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. China Jo-Jo Drugstores had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $26.45 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 173,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 70,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.