Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of Cincinnati Financial worth $52,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,462,000 after acquiring an additional 118,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,228,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,245,000 after acquiring an additional 208,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,955,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,992,000 after buying an additional 41,268 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,102,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,707,000 after buying an additional 492,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 960,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,541,000 after buying an additional 151,100 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CINF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.40.

CINF stock opened at $109.87 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $111.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.60.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.87%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

