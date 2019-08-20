Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.32.

Several research firms have commented on C. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.51 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,104,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,368,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Citigroup by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,542,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,559,105,000 after purchasing an additional 122,127 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 1,638.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,014,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,674,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Citigroup by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,856,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,333,000 after purchasing an additional 427,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,309,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,017,000 after purchasing an additional 88,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,811,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,016,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $75.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.94 and its 200-day moving average is $66.41. The company has a market capitalization of $143.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.68%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.