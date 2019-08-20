CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CLP HOLDINGS Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, is the holding company for the CLP Group, which is one of the largest investor-owned power businesses in Asia. Through CLP Power Hong Kong, it operates a vertically integrated electricity supply business in Hong Kong, and provides a highly reliable supply of electricity and excellent customer services to over 5.5 million people in its supply area. The CLP Group also invests in energy businesses outside Hong Kong. It is the largest external investor in the Chinese mainland electricity industry, and a leading international private sector power company in the Asia-Pacific region with an integrated energy business in Australia and interests in generating assets in India, Taiwan and Thailand. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLPHY. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CLP in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of CLP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CLP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of CLPHY stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.46. 117,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,987. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average is $11.37. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. CLP has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. As of December 31, 2018, it had equity generating capacity of 19,108 megawatts (MW) and purchasing capacity of 4,597 MW.

