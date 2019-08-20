CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,774 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of CME Group worth $94,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 71,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 7,283.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 54.6% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 935,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,544,000 after purchasing an additional 330,305 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 140,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,603 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.46, for a total value of $318,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,068.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,132 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.05, for a total value of $212,872.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,718.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,403 shares of company stock worth $15,503,243. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,921. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.73. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $161.05 and a 12 month high of $217.24. The company has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.23.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

