CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Shares Gap Up to $7.29

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.14, but opened at $7.29. CNX Resources shares last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 5,871,913 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). CNX Resources had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $605.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,278,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 497,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,489,382. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in CNX Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 134,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CNX Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CNX Resources by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in CNX Resources by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 14,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

