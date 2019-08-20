Cobham (LON:COB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $119.37

Shares of Cobham plc (LON:COB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $119.37 and traded as high as $163.00. Cobham shares last traded at $162.50, with a volume of 4,271,380 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cobham in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cobham from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 107 ($1.40) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Cobham in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays cut shares of Cobham to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 165 ($2.16) in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Cobham to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 138.88 ($1.81).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 141.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 119.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a PE ratio of -85.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a GBX 0.40 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%.

About Cobham (LON:COB)

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services.

