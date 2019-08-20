Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CDM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Codemasters Group in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on the stock.

CDM opened at GBX 201 ($2.63) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.40 million and a P/E ratio of 67.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 219.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 218.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Codemasters Group has a 12-month low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 256 ($3.35).

About Codemasters Group

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, publishes, markets, and distributes racing video games in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is headquartered in Southam, the United Kingdom. Codemasters Group Holdings Plc is a subsidiary of Reliance Big Entertainment (Singapore) Pte Limited.

