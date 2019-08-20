Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.39

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.39 and last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 260464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Cohu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.50 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $150.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Jones bought 4,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $57,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cohu during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cohu by 985.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cohu by 18.8% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cohu by 18.8% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cohu during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

