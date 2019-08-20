Coles Group (ASX:COL) Trading 0.2% Higher

Coles Group Ltd (ASX:COL)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$13.26 ($9.40) and last traded at A$13.23 ($9.38), 4,536,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$13.20 ($9.36).

The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$13.78.

Coles Group Company Profile (ASX:COL)

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through operating 809 supermarkets. The company also operates coles.com.au, an online supermarket with various delivery channels; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

