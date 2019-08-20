Columbus Gold (TSE:CGT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Shares of Columbus Gold Corp (TSE:CGT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 24000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a market cap of $25.29 million and a P/E ratio of -5.77.

About Columbus Gold (TSE:CGT)

Columbus is a gold exploration and development company operating in French Guiana, France. Columbus holds a major interest in the Montagne d’Or gold deposit in French Guiana. A Feasibility Study for Montagne d’Or was filed in May, 2017, and the permitting process is currently underway.

