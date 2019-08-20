Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Trimmed by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,708 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at $195,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,520,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,544,886. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $195.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $45.29.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. Comcast’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

