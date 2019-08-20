Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 261.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s holdings in Comcast were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,579,451 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,824,544,000 after acquiring an additional 326,417 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,165,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992,911 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Comcast by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,686 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at $195,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.31 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Comcast from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.44.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,719,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,544,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.45.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.