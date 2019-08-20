Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $707.44 Million

Analysts expect Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) to announce $707.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $691.20 million and the highest is $723.68 million. Comfort Systems USA posted sales of $594.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Comfort Systems USA.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.21). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $650.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on FIX. Zacks Investment Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

In related news, CFO William George III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.47 per share, with a total value of $37,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,631.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.45 per share, with a total value of $85,944.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 242,762 shares in the company, valued at $12,004,580.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,238 shares of company stock valued at $528,304 over the last three months. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,584,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,216,000 after purchasing an additional 20,036 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 435.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,764,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,925,000 after purchasing an additional 28,542 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIX traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $38.41. 253,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,194. Comfort Systems USA has a twelve month low of $37.22 and a twelve month high of $59.83. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

