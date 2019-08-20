Comparing Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) & MFS Special Value Trust (NASDAQ:MFV)

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) and MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.0% of Apollo Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of MFS Special Value Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Apollo Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of MFS Special Value Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Apollo Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. MFS Special Value Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Apollo Investment pays out 99.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

Apollo Investment has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MFS Special Value Trust has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apollo Investment and MFS Special Value Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Investment $255.08 million 4.33 $71.95 million $1.81 9.01 MFS Special Value Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Apollo Investment has higher revenue and earnings than MFS Special Value Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Investment and MFS Special Value Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Investment 31.99% 9.88% 5.25% MFS Special Value Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Apollo Investment and MFS Special Value Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Investment 0 4 1 0 2.20 MFS Special Value Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apollo Investment currently has a consensus target price of $17.20, indicating a potential upside of 5.46%. Given Apollo Investment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Apollo Investment is more favorable than MFS Special Value Trust.

Summary

Apollo Investment beats MFS Special Value Trust on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products. It prefers to invest in warrants, makes equity co-investments, and may also invest in cash equivalents, U.S. government securities, high-quality debt investments that mature in one year or less, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, non-U.S. investments, or securities of public companies that are not thinly traded. It also focuses on other investments such as collateralized loan obligations and credit-linked notes. The fund typically invests in building materials, business services, cable television, chemicals, consumer products, direct marketing, distribution, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, publishing, retail and transportation. It primarily invests between $20 million and $250 million in its portfolio companies. The fund seeks to make investments with stated maturities of five to 10 years.

MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. For the fixed income component of its portfolio, it seeks to invest in U.S. government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, corporate bonds of U.S. and foreign issuers, and debt instruments of issuers located in emerging market countries. The fund benchmarks the performance of its equity portfolio against Russell 1000 Value Index and fixed income against Barclays U.S. High-Yield Corporate Bond 2% Issuer Capped, MFS Special Value Trust Blended Index, and JPMorgan Emerging Markets Bond Index Global Index. MFS Special Value Trust was formed on November 30, 1989 and is domiciled in United States.

