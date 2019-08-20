ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) & Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) Head-To-Head Review

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) and Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

ConforMIS has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Therapeutics has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.0% of ConforMIS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Precision Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of ConforMIS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Precision Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ConforMIS and Precision Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ConforMIS 0 1 3 0 2.75 Precision Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

ConforMIS currently has a consensus target price of $3.13, indicating a potential upside of 50.97%. Given ConforMIS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ConforMIS is more favorable than Precision Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ConforMIS and Precision Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConforMIS $89.79 million 1.58 -$43.37 million ($0.74) -2.80 Precision Therapeutics $1.41 million 12.85 -$10.09 million N/A N/A

Precision Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ConforMIS.

Profitability

This table compares ConforMIS and Precision Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConforMIS -34.68% -92.18% -45.45% Precision Therapeutics -925.08% -714.98% -255.28%

Summary

ConforMIS beats Precision Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ConforMIS Company Profile

Conformis, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee. It also provides Conformis Hip System, a hip replacement product; and iJigs, a customized single-use patient-specific instrumentation. The company markets and sells its products to hospitals and other medical facilities through sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Monaco, Hungary, Spain, and Australia Conformis, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

Precision Therapeutics Company Profile

Predictive Oncology Inc. provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers the STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system that suctions surgical waste fluid from the patient using standard surgical tubing; and disposables. The company also provides contract research organization (CRO) that offers personalized medicine solutions for pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and biotech industries. Its CRO services enhance the effectiveness of cancer therapy using the power of artificial intelligence applied to diseases databases. The company markets and sells its STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system and procedure disposables to medical facilities through various direct sales force and independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Predictive Oncology Inc. in June 2019. Predictive Oncology Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Eagan, Minnesota.

