Connect Group (LON:CNCT) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $37.96

Connect Group PLC (LON:CNCT) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.96 and traded as low as $36.40. Connect Group shares last traded at $36.40, with a volume of 25,603 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNCT. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on shares of Connect Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.59) price target on shares of Connect Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 37.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 38.04. The company has a market cap of $91.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.14.

Connect Group PLC engages in the distribution of newspapers, magazines, and books products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through News & Media: News Distribution, News & Media: Media, and Mixed Freight segments. The News & Media: News Distribution segment distributes newspapers and magazines to 27,000 retailers from 39 distribution centers across England and Wales.

