Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.41.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,750,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,264 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,943,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,362,375,000 after buying an additional 781,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,460,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,474,000 after buying an additional 398,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,314,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,253,000 after buying an additional 26,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,281,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,435,000 after purchasing an additional 94,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.76. 1,012,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,084. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.10. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $73.29 and a 12 month high of $90.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 68.52%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

