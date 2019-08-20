Contrasting CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) and Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) and Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR alerts:

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swedbank has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR and Swedbank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR $23.19 billion 1.38 $5.20 billion $0.82 6.85 Swedbank $6.23 billion 2.32 $2.44 billion N/A N/A

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Swedbank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Swedbank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR and Swedbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR 22.28% 6.68% 0.27% Swedbank 36.59% 16.11% 0.88%

Dividends

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Swedbank pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR and Swedbank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR 0 1 2 0 2.67 Swedbank 1 2 0 0 1.67

Summary

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR beats Swedbank on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR

Crédit Agricole S.A. provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management. It also provides wealth management services that allow individual customers to manage, protect, and transfer their assets; and consumer finance and flow management services. In addition, the company offers financing solutions for property and equipment investment and renewal requirements; trade receivable financing and management solutions for corporates; and financing services for renewable energy and public infrastructure projects, as well as leasing services. Further, it provides investment banking, structured finance, international trade finance, commercial banking, capital market, and syndication services; and asset servicing solutions for investment products, as well as various asset classes, such as execution, clearing, custody, fund administration, middle-office, forex, security lending and borrowing, and fund distribution support and services to issuers. Crédit Agricole S.A. serves retail and corporate customers, banks and financial institutions, government agencies, and local authorities. The company is based in Montrouge, France. Crédit Agricole S.A. is a subsidiary of SAS Rue La Boétie.

About Swedbank

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services. The company also offers investments and trading services, including equity, currency, fixed income, and equity trading services, as well as structured products; advisory and investment banking products and services, such as corporate financing, debt capital market, and loans and syndication services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, trade finance, securities, commercial payments, account, and clearing and settlement services. In addition, it provides private banking products and services, such as saving accounts, credit and debit cards, mortgage finance, and investment advice, as well as trades in derivatives; and telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The company has 186 branches in Sweden, 33 branches in Estonia, 33 in Latvia, and 59 in Lithuania. It also operates in Norway, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, China, the United States, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as ForeningsSparbanken AB and changed its name to Swedbank AB (publ) in September 2006. Swedbank AB (publ) was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Sundbyberg, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.